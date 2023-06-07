Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Lifted by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 2.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 5,249,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,551,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.