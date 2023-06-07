Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $291.73 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $291.73 million and $22.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.62 or 0.06973796 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00036119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05282553 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $22,091,429.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

