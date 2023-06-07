NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 465.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $28,878,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NVR by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,810.12 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,713.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,231.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

