NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,863.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,795.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,713.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,231.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 410.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

