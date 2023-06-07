nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.36

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 204114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

