Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

