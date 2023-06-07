Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.60

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 89260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

