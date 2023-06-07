NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 682,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,004,345 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $47.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
NovoCure Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after buying an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after buying an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
See Also
