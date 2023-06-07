NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 682,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,004,345 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $47.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after buying an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after buying an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.