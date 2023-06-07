Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $51,000 Position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cognition Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CGTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,156. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Cognition Therapeutics Profile

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

