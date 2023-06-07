Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 73,194 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,194 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 152,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,566. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

