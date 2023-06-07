Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 1,219 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 280,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in CBRE Group by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 57,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in CBRE Group by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 153,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 104,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 264,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,631. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

