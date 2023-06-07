Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 112 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $744.20. 117,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,437. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $779.35 and a 200-day moving average of $758.05. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

