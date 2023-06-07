Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 685 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.91. 150,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,775. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.00 and a 200-day moving average of $361.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $426.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.