Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.91. The stock had a trading volume of 301,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,386. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

