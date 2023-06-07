Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $210,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Alcoa stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 2,614,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

