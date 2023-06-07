Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $563,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $168.42. 149,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

