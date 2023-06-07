Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $494,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 10,936,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,456,277. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

