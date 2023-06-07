Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $343,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 595,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,115. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

