Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 800 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 138,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 101,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,131. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.55 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

