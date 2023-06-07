Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 2,863.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,930,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VRNA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

