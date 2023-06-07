Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,343 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 4,470,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,653,770. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

