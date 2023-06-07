Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,333. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.