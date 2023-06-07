Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

