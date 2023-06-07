Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,870 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

GOLD stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 4,065,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,314,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

