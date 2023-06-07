Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,761 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $423.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

