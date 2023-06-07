Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.42 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSS traded down $8.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.80. 162,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.34 and a 200 day moving average of $283.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

