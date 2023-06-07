Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.08% of Accolade worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

ACCD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 145,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,623. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

