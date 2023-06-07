Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 1,461,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.