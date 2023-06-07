Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,055,878. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 322,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,599. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

