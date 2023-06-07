Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,280 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Aurora Innovation worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 5,512,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

