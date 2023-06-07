NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Sells $990,075.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,120,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Read More
