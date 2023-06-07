NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NFYEF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

