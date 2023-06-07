Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 571,148 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.01% of Newmont worth $751,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 2,893,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

