New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,713. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.71.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

