New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
GBR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,713. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.71.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.