Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 223,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 233,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.30 price objective on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.
Nevada Copper Trading Down 12.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
