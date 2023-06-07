Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

