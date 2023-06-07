NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $59.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00036068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,669,037 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 913,669,037 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.50304057 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $64,906,628.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.