Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Financial Review

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qurate Retail and Natural Health Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Health Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Natural Health Trends’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $11.87 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Health Trends $49.13 million 1.24 $310,000.00 $0.06 87.85

Natural Health Trends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Natural Health Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail N/A N/A N/A Natural Health Trends 1.37% 1.32% 0.80%

Dividends

Qurate Retail pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Natural Health Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Natural Health Trends pays out 1,333.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Natural Health Trends beats Qurate Retail on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, the company offers home appliances; daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care; and home appliances products. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

