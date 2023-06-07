Natixis Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,438 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after buying an additional 69,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,893,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after buying an additional 221,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

