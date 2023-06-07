Natixis Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 609.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

