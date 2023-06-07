Natixis Has $13.91 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

