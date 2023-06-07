Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.