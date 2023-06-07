Natixis Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1,029.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,332 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond increased its stake in M&T Bank by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in M&T Bank by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in M&T Bank by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in M&T Bank by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 98,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.74.

MTB opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

