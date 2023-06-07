Natixis Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2,870.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,246 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $225.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Signature Bank Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

