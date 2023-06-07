Natixis Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2,208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,820 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

NYSE BRO opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.