Natixis Acquires 89,646 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 259.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,646 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

