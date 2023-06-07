Natixis Acquires 4,888 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 389.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,317.79 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,581.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,496.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

