Natixis Acquires 35,433 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Target were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 144,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

