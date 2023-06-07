Natixis Acquires 2,353 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after buying an additional 175,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Paycom Software by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $309.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

