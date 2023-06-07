Natixis Acquires 2,233 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.19% of Exact Sciences worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of EXAS opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

